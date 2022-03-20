Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Family separations in Ukraine highlight the importance of children's rights

By Christina Clark-Kazak, Associate Professor, Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Policies and programs to address war-induced displacement in Ukraine must explicitly take into account the rights of children, including the best interests of the child.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Major study shows the need to improve how scientists approach early-stage cancer research
~ Returning to exercise postpartum: Supporting women's physical activity after the birth of a child
~ Whether caribou migrate or stay put is determined by genes that evolved in the last ice age
~ More than entertainment: Indigenous women are teaching through filmmaking
~ Kenya has a yellow fever outbreak: how to deal with it
~ A computer science technique could help gauge when the pandemic is 'over'
~ Groundwater could help kickstart green recovery in African countries: how to begin
~ Discovering the forest wonders of Africa -- and the threats they face
~ View from The Hill: SA result is morale boost for Albanese, but he's struggling with Kitching allegations
~ Labor easily wins South Australian election, but upper house could be a poor result
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter