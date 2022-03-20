Tolerance.ca
Discovering the forest wonders of Africa -- and the threats they face

By Robert Nasi, Director General, Centre for International Forestry Research
Africa’s forests are some of the natural wonders of the world. As someone who has spent decades studying the ecology and management of tropical forests, I’m constantly amazed by the unique forest ecosystems on the continent.

Some of them are most likely unknown to the public at large, yet so fascinating and important to face our world’s current biodiversity and climate challenges. Starting in the north-west and ending in the south-east, I’d like to share the ones that are special to me. This is a totally personal choice; others would have chosen other unique African forests, so large…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


