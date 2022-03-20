Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor easily wins South Australian election, but upper house could be a poor result

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
On this occasion, the polls were right, with South Australians unequivocally electing Peter Malinauskas’ Labor Party as their next government.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Liberals' brutal loss in South Australia reflects the fragmented politics of the centre-right
~ In Mongolia, awareness about pollution needs to be boosted to prevent further degradation
~ Fleeing Odessa, yet planning to return: How humanitarian organizations cope with the war in Ukraine
~ Zimbabwe: Police attack on opposition supporter raises alarm about partisan policing and torture
~ P&O: sacking of 800 staff shows just how precarious UK jobs can be
~ Two Ugandan journalists jailed for “cyber-stalking” president
~ Russians against war are fleeing state crackdowns
~ COVID bailouts helped politically connected businesses more than others – new research
~ Nosferatu at 100: how the seminal vampire film shaped the horror genre
~ Social security is the bedrock of South Africa's human rights protection. But there are gaps
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter