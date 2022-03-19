Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Mongolia, awareness about pollution needs to be boosted to prevent further degradation

By Amedeo Bastiano
While Mongolia is vast and host few people, pollution is real. One of the main problems is the lack of environmental awareness among many Mongolians.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


