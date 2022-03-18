Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fleeing Odessa, yet planning to return: How humanitarian organizations cope with the war in Ukraine

By Roman Shemakov
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to create Europe’s worst refugee crisis this century, many humanitarian organizations in the country are preparing plans for how to return and rebuild.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


