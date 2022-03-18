Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

P&O: sacking of 800 staff shows just how precarious UK jobs can be

By Ernestine Gheyoh Ndzi, Senior Lecturer at York Business School, York St John University
The sacking of 800 workers by P&O Ferries is devastating for every single one of them. The staff, some of whom have served the company for decades, were told – by video call – that they were no longer employed, with immediate effect.

The news has been widely criticised, with MPs describing the company’s behaviour as “callous” and “disgraceful”. One union said it was a “shameful” move, while protests against the ferry company were held…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


