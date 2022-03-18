Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social security is the bedrock of South Africa's human rights protection. But there are gaps

By Leila Patel, Professor of Social Development Studies, University of Johannesburg
Share this article
Since South Africa adopted its post-apartheid constitution in 1996, the country has made important strides in realising the right to social security and in reducing poverty and inequality.

Policies, legislation and administrative infrastructure have enabled the government to create an expansive social security system. Two out of three households receive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two Ugandan journalists jailed for “cyber-stalking” president
~ Russians against war are fleeing state crackdowns
~ COVID bailouts helped politically connected businesses more than others – new research
~ Nosferatu at 100: how the seminal vampire film shaped the horror genre
~ During the cold war, US and Europe were just as divided over Russia sanctions – here's how it played out
~ Finding Shackleton's ship: why our fascination with Antarctica endures
~ War sent America off the rails 19 years ago. Could another one bring it back?
~ Putin’s war on history is another form of domestic repression
~ Chechens fighting in Ukraine: Putin's psychological weapon could backfire
~ Mexicans with Intellectual Disabilities Urge Inclusion in Politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter