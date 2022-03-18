Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

During the cold war, US and Europe were just as divided over Russia sanctions – here's how it played out

By Kirill Shakhnov, Lecturer in Economics, University of Surrey
Share this article
It’s impossible to predict how the crisis in Ukraine will progress, but the rupture in relations between Russia and the west is unlikely to heal any time soon. At the very least, trade between these two sides is going to be badly affected for a long time. To get a sense of how the global economy might function in the coming months and years, it makes sense to look at what happened during the cold war.

It’s difficult to make exact comparisons, but the relative economic power of the two sides was very different in that era. In 1979, just before the start of the Soviet-Afghan war, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two Ugandan journalists jailed for “cyber-stalking” president
~ Russians against war are fleeing state crackdowns
~ COVID bailouts helped politically connected businesses more than others – new research
~ Nosferatu at 100: how the seminal vampire film shaped the horror genre
~ Social security is the bedrock of South Africa's human rights protection. But there are gaps
~ Finding Shackleton's ship: why our fascination with Antarctica endures
~ War sent America off the rails 19 years ago. Could another one bring it back?
~ Putin’s war on history is another form of domestic repression
~ Chechens fighting in Ukraine: Putin's psychological weapon could backfire
~ Mexicans with Intellectual Disabilities Urge Inclusion in Politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter