War sent America off the rails 19 years ago. Could another one bring it back?

By Jason Opal, Associate Professor of History and Chair, History and Classical Studies, McGill University
The most direct cause of America’s ongoing harrowing descent, including the rise of Donald Trump and his alliance with Vladimir Putin, began 19 years ago with the U.S. invasion of Iraq.The Conversation


