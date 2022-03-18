Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin’s war on history is another form of domestic repression

By Lynne Viola, Professor, Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto
Share this article
History always served as a weapon in the former Soviet Union, a way to control the narrative and deny the truth of the past. Vladimir Putin is now attempting to control this narrative through war.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two Ugandan journalists jailed for “cyber-stalking” president
~ Russians against war are fleeing state crackdowns
~ COVID bailouts helped politically connected businesses more than others – new research
~ Nosferatu at 100: how the seminal vampire film shaped the horror genre
~ Social security is the bedrock of South Africa's human rights protection. But there are gaps
~ During the cold war, US and Europe were just as divided over Russia sanctions – here's how it played out
~ Finding Shackleton's ship: why our fascination with Antarctica endures
~ War sent America off the rails 19 years ago. Could another one bring it back?
~ Chechens fighting in Ukraine: Putin's psychological weapon could backfire
~ Mexicans with Intellectual Disabilities Urge Inclusion in Politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter