Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexicans with Intellectual Disabilities Urge Inclusion in Politics

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Collage showing disability rights advocates (from Left to Right): Bryan Russell, Diego Ortiz Cruz, María Fernanda Castro Maya, Luis Alfonso García, and María José Gutiérrez Sánchez. Break down stereotypes – that’s what a group of people with intellectual disabilities in Mexico and a former political candidate from Peru are trying to do. Bryan Russell, who twice ran for Congress in his home country, Peru, before becoming Human Rights Watch’s Marca Bristo Fellow, is visiting Mexico later this month to join a group of Mexican activists, María Fernanda Castro Maya, Luís…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Two Ugandan journalists jailed for “cyber-stalking” president
~ Russians against war are fleeing state crackdowns
~ COVID bailouts helped politically connected businesses more than others – new research
~ Nosferatu at 100: how the seminal vampire film shaped the horror genre
~ Social security is the bedrock of South Africa's human rights protection. But there are gaps
~ During the cold war, US and Europe were just as divided over Russia sanctions – here's how it played out
~ Finding Shackleton's ship: why our fascination with Antarctica endures
~ War sent America off the rails 19 years ago. Could another one bring it back?
~ Putin’s war on history is another form of domestic repression
~ Chechens fighting in Ukraine: Putin's psychological weapon could backfire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter