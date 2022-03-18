Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Powerful X-rays reveal the birth of giant rare earth element deposits – and may give clues for sustainable mining

By Joël Brugger, Professor of Synchrotron Geosciences, Monash University
Barbara Etschmann, Research officer, Monash University
Marion Louvel, Earth science researcher, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
A new geochemical discovery could lead to a cleaner way to extract the rare earth elements needed for the transition to renewable energy.The Conversation


