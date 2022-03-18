Powerful X-rays reveal the birth of giant rare earth element deposits – and may give clues for sustainable mining
By Joël Brugger, Professor of Synchrotron Geosciences, Monash University
Barbara Etschmann, Research officer, Monash University
Marion Louvel, Earth science researcher, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
A new geochemical discovery could lead to a cleaner way to extract the rare earth elements needed for the transition to renewable energy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 18, 2022