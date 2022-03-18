Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Sleeping on it’ helps you better manage your emotions and mental health – here’s why

By Joanne Bower, Lecturer in Psychology, University of East Anglia
Instead of lying awake worrying, we’re often told to “sleep on it” when making decisions both big and small. And there’s actually a scientific basis for this advice. Sleep can influence our response to emotional situations, and helps us to manage our mental health.

To understand why sleep and emotions are so connected, it’s important to first understand what happens in the brain when we encounter something emotive.

Two main brain regions interact to create emotional responses.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


