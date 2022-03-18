Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic parliaments: lessons learned from two years trying to run democracies living under COVID-19

By Alex Prior, Lecturer in Politics, London South Bank University
Maya Kornberg, Researcher, elections and government team, New York University
Parliaments matter more than ever in times of crisis. They oversee emergency responses, evaluate and pass legislation, and approve funds to meet urgent public needs. They have a key role to play in maintaining transparent, effective government. And when they do all this well, they make it easier for people to trust their governments.

When a government has to take extreme measures, it helps to know that other parties in parliament will act to stop it from going any further than is absolutely necessary.

This was particularly in evidence over the past few years when governments…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


