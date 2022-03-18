Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calling Asians 'robotic' is a racist stereotype with a long, troubled history

By Long T. Bui, Associate Professor of Global and International Studies, University of California, Irvine
When Asian lives are reduced to negative stereotypes, those caricatures shape social interactions, deny Asian humanity and create the myth of the model minority.The Conversation


