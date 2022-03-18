Russia's energy clout doesn't just come from oil and gas – it's also a key nuclear supplier
By Alex Gilbert, PhD Candidate in Space Resources, Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Bazilian, Professor of Public Policy and Director, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Russia isn’t a major producer of uranium, but it handles a large share of the steps that turn it into nuclear fuel. That makes it a major player in this globalized industry.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 18, 2022