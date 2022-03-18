Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's energy clout doesn't just come from oil and gas – it's also a key nuclear supplier

By Alex Gilbert, PhD Candidate in Space Resources, Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Bazilian, Professor of Public Policy and Director, Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines
Russia isn’t a major producer of uranium, but it handles a large share of the steps that turn it into nuclear fuel. That makes it a major player in this globalized industry.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


