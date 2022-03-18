Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Open-source intelligence: how digital sleuths are making their mark on the Ukraine war

By Matthew Moran, Professor of International Security, King's College London
Share this article
For months now, a large and very active community of digital sleuths has been closely tracking the escalating crisis in Ukraine. These people have been using open-source intelligence to investigate and document the build-up to – and now execution of – Vladimir Putin’s war of choice.

But what exactly is open-source intelligence? And how is it helping efforts to understand what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine?

Read more: Ukraine Recap:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fleeing Odessa yet planning to return: How humanitarian organizations cope with the war in Ukraine
~ Powerful X-rays reveal the birth of giant rare earth element deposits – and may give clues for sustainable mining
~ Regulating content won't make the internet safer - we have to change the business models
~ Ukraine: why China is not yet bailing out Russia
~ How Russia is using intellectual property as a war tactic
~ ‘Sleeping on it’ helps you better manage your emotions and mental health – here’s why
~ Pandemic parliaments: lessons learned from two years trying to run democracies living under COVID-19
~ How poetry can help people get through hard times – 4 essential reads
~ Who are the Jesuits?
~ A large solar storm could knock out the power grid and the internet – an electrical engineer explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS