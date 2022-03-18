Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: disease control is a casualty of war – so a surge in COVID cases is likely

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already – and will continue to have – extraordinary health and socioeconomic consequences for the Ukrainian people. One of those consequences will almost certainly be an increased COVID burden.

Ukraine reported 37,000 new COVID cases on February 10, 2022 – the country’s highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic. Since COVID emerged, Ukraine has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 100,000 deaths. Over a million of those cases have occurred…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


