Human Rights Observatory

A guide to how Amnesty verifies military attacks in Ukraine

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab is a multidisciplinary team that uses cutting-edge digital investigation tools to document human rights violations remotely. It helps to ensure that information emerging from conflict areas is timely, accurate and meets the needs of human rights work in crises situations. This is particularly important in situations where it is dangerous […] The post A guide to how Amnesty verifies military attacks in Ukraine appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


