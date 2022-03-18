Tolerance.ca
In a rush to replace Russian gas, the EU has damaged its own climate change strategy

By David Toke, Reader in Energy Policy, University of Aberdeen
The European Union’s recent proposals to end imports of Russian gas before 2030 in the wake of the Ukraine invasion are blighted by the bloc’s support for unnecessary and expensive technologies.

The race to replace Russian imports, which make up 40% of the EU’s gas supply, has focused the minds of EU leaders on climate solutions that favour replacement gases, such…The Conversation


