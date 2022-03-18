Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Labor's treatment of Kimberley Kitching – 'tough politics' or 'bullying'?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Whether the late senator’s treatment was unfairly harsh or part of the tough business of politics depends on who you ask – and in public life, the line between the two can be very fine indeed.The Conversation


© The Conversation


