'I simply haven’t got it in me to do it again': imagining a new heart for flood-stricken Lismore
By Barbara Rugendyke, Adjunct Professor in Geography, Southern Cross University
Jean S. Renouf, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Southern Cross University
The flood crisis in northern New South Wales has left lives shattered. Those worst affected are dazed and struggling to comprehend the loss of life, homes, livelihoods and possessions.
We are both residents of the hard-hit Lismore region, as well as researchers with skills in geography, community development and resilience. One of us, Jean Renouf, also works for Fire and Rescue NSW. We are both helping people devastated by the recent floods and its aftermath.
We’ve seen the heartbreak in Lismore first-hand. Shock and pain is evident in people’s eyes. The reality has hit…
- Thursday, March 17, 2022