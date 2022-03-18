Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘New Kazakhstan’ Needs Independent Inquiry on January Events

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev speaks during his televised address to the nation in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, January 7, 2022. © © 2022 Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Service via AP, File (Berlin) – Kazakhstan’s president Kasym-Jomart Tokaev used a major policy speech on March 16, 2022 to promote a “New Kazakhstan” but fumbled on how the government will remedy the grave human rights violations during protests and violence in January, Human Rights Watch said today. The government needs to make a commitment to establish an independent hybrid body involving…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Japanese encephalitis virus can cause deadly brain swelling – but in less than 1% of cases
~ Ukraine: Deadly Attacks Kill, Injure Civilians, Destroy Homes
~ There is little to stop New Zealanders leaving to fight in Ukraine – but few legal protections if they do
~ Battered but not broken: how global trade is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
~ It may not be cute, but here’s why the humble yabby deserves your love
~ 'I simply haven’t got it in me to do it again': imagining a new heart for flood-stricken Lismore
~ What does it mean to be 'neutral' over Ukraine – and what responsibilities come with it?
~ How Sudanese resistance committees are shadowbanned on Facebook
~ COVID has changed how we live, how we die, and how we grieve
~ A bigger defence force will affect more military families' children – their well-being must be protected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter