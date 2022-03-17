Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does it mean to be 'neutral' over Ukraine – and what responsibilities come with it?

By Maartje Abbenhuis, Professor of History, University of Auckland
Share this article
Is watching in horror as the war in Ukraine unfolds all we can do? What responsibilities do we – as non-belligerent ‘neutrals’ – have to the war and its victims?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Sudanese resistance committees are shadowbanned on Facebook
~ COVID has changed how we live, how we die, and how we grieve
~ A bigger defence force will affect more military families' children – their well-being must be protected
~ Friday essay: single parenting with a disability – how my 9-year-old daughter became my carer in shining armour
~ From cringe to binge: the ingredients that make Byron Baes compelling reality television
~ Is there such a thing as the perfect alarm tone? We think so (and this is what it might sound like)
~ Russia's bombardment and Ukraine's departure ban leave children and those with disabilities most vulnerable
~ To really address climate change, Australia could make 27 times as much electricity and make it renewable
~ Red dirt, yellow sun, green steel: how Australia could benefit from a global shift to emissions-free steel
~ In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko makes for an uncomfortable bedfellow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter