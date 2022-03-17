Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF files second complaint with the International Criminal Court about deliberate Russian military attacks on journalists

By asie2
NewsSince the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russian forces have deliberately fired on at least eight journalists or media crews. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has filed a second complaint with the International Criminal Court.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


