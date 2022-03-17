Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Provincial competition law needed to address the power of gig work platforms

By Vasiliki Bednar, Executive Director, Master of Public Policy in Digital Society Program and Adjunct Professor of Political Science, McMaster University
Robin Shaban, PhD Candidate, School of Public Policy and Administration, Carleton University
With the invention of gig-based platforms like Uber and SkipTheDishes, the gig economy has not just become an integral part of the labour industry, but also digital society as well.

Along with the meteoric rise in popularity of these platforms, many of these companies have “monopsonies” in their industries. A monopsony is similar to a monopoly, except instead of a single seller dominating a supply of goods and services,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


