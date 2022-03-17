Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The cultural sector needs support in order to benefit from a digital remake

By Ricard Gil, Associate Professor, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
We can emerge from the pandemic a culturally stronger and more forward-looking and resilient country than before if we support the culture sector and digitalization.The Conversation


