Ukraine: Poland reminds the EU how vulnerable its border nations really are

By Simona Guerra, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Politics, University of Surrey
When a Russian airstrike hit a large military base in Ukraine just 15 miles from the Polish border, it drew instant international attention. The attack stood at strategically given its proximity to the territory of a Nato member. Any attack on Polish soil would trigger an automatic response from Nato countries and represent a major escalation of the conflict.

The Baltic states and Poland have been warning western countries about Russia for years. Recently, Radosław Sikorski, former Polish foreign minister and current member of the European Parliament, expressed…The Conversation


