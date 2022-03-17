Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violence Increases in Northern Mozambique

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A destroyed house in the town of Mbau, Mozambique, September 23, 2021.  © 2021 REUTERS/Baz Ratner  This year, attacks by the armed group known locally as Al-Shabab or Al-Sunna wa Jama’a (ASWJ) in the northern Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado have led to a spike in abductions and destroyed homes. The violence displaced people in a region where more than 700,000 have fled their homes since ASWJ’s insurgency began four years ago. During the first week of March, ASWJ fighters reportedly killed at least 15 civilians in the villages of Mbuidi, Malamba, and Nangõmba,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF files second complaint with the International Criminal Court about deliberate Russian military attacks on journalists
~ Curious Kids: Why did Putin invade Ukraine now? Is it for the U.S.S.R. again?
~ Provincial competition law needed to address the power of gig work platforms
~ The cultural sector needs support in order to benefit from a digital remake
~ Putin's not a fascist, totalitarian or revolutionary – he's a reactionary tyrant
~ Ukraine: Poland reminds the EU how vulnerable its border nations really are
~ Ukraine Recap: Putin's plans explained – at home and abroad
~ Time Running Out to Address Afghanistan’s Hunger Crisis
~ US – RSF Endorses Congressional Act Promoting Rights of Journalists in Turkey
~ War in Ukraine – List of journalists who are victims gets longer by the day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter