Human Rights Observatory

US – RSF Endorses Congressional Act Promoting Rights of Journalists in Turkey

By Boylin
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is proud to announce its endorsement of H.R. 4546 and S. 2403 — The Turkey Human Rights Promotion Act of 2021 — a bipartisan bill providing federal government assistance to politically persecuted journalists in Turkey. Sponsored by Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in the House and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) in the Senate, this bill directs the State Department to provide assistance to civil society organizations


© Reporters without borders -


