Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War in Ukraine – List of journalists who are victims gets longer by the day

By asie2
NewsSince the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has documented attacks directly targeting journalists wearing a “Press” armband, and has seen more and more of them killed or injured in the course of their work. RSF offers support to journalists in the field and calls on the Russian and Ukrainian authorities to guarantee their safety, in accordance with international conventions.As part of its monitoring of the press freedom situation in Ukraine, RSF has been keeping an up-to-date record of attacks on journalists and media outlets since the invasion by the…


© Reporters without borders -


