Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the future of shopping was shaped by its past

By Rachel Bowlby, Professor of Comparative Literature, UCL
Share this article
It’s a sunny, spring Saturday morning in early 2019 and I’m having coffee at the local Costa in Brentford, a small Essex town where I’ve never been before. There are plenty of people out and about and smiling. I have a couple of hours to spare so I’m planning to wander around and have a look in the shops. Then my phone pings: “Surprise!” It’s a promotion from M&S. “Here’s 20% off when you shop online”.

The Brentford branch of M&S is just a couple of doors down from where I am – I just passed it. But the notification isn’t suggesting I go there. On the contrary, this special offer will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US – RSF Endorses Congressional Act Promoting Rights of Journalists in Turkey
~ War in Ukraine – List of journalists who are victims gets longer by the day
~ Mali bans local broadcasts by leading French radio and TV news outlets
~ Individual climate action – the free and instant way to help Ukraine
~ The history and evolution of Ukrainian national identity – podcast
~ Africa and the French language are growing together in global importance
~ Boda bodas are critical to Kenya's transport system. But they've gone rogue
~ Cameroon: how language plunged a country into deadly conflict with no end in sight
~ South African universities are training their gaze on the United States. Why it matters
~ Russia-Ukraine crisis poses a serious threat to Egypt – the world’s largest wheat importer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter