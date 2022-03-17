Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Individual climate action – the free and instant way to help Ukraine

By Alison Smith, Researcher in Nature-based Solutions, University of Oxford
Share this article
In the face of a constant stream of bad news – the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis, spiralling fuel poverty and looming global food shortages – positive action is the best way to cope. And there is a set of actions that we can all take to address all these emergencies simultaneously, with immediate results, and at no financial cost.

It’s time to talk about behaviour change – the missing part of the solution to so many problems,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US – RSF Endorses Congressional Act Promoting Rights of Journalists in Turkey
~ War in Ukraine – List of journalists who are victims gets longer by the day
~ Mali bans local broadcasts by leading French radio and TV news outlets
~ How the future of shopping was shaped by its past
~ The history and evolution of Ukrainian national identity – podcast
~ Africa and the French language are growing together in global importance
~ Boda bodas are critical to Kenya's transport system. But they've gone rogue
~ Cameroon: how language plunged a country into deadly conflict with no end in sight
~ South African universities are training their gaze on the United States. Why it matters
~ Russia-Ukraine crisis poses a serious threat to Egypt – the world’s largest wheat importer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter