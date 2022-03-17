Tolerance.ca
Cameroon: how language plunged a country into deadly conflict with no end in sight

By Rogers Orock, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, University of the Witwatersrand
Since October 2017, Cameroon has been engulfed by a deadly conflict. The conflict is rooted in the colonisation of Cameroon by both the French and British governments – and the two languages that came with it, French and English.

Today, the conflict is between Cameroon’s military and separatist forces from the two anglophone North-West and South-West regions.

Between 1919 and 1961, these two regions were under British colonial administration and were known as British…The Conversation


Read complete article

