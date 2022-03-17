Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African universities are training their gaze on the United States. Why it matters

By Tawana Kupe, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University, University of Pretoria
Christopher Isike, Professor of African Politics and International Relations, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Three academic institutions in Africa have established units dedicated to the study of the United States. They are University of the Witwatersrand’s African Centre for the Study of the United States, the American Language Centre in Morocco , and most recently, the University…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US – RSF Endorses Congressional Act Promoting Rights of Journalists in Turkey
~ War in Ukraine – List of journalists who are victims gets longer by the day
~ Mali bans local broadcasts by leading French radio and TV news outlets
~ How the future of shopping was shaped by its past
~ Individual climate action – the free and instant way to help Ukraine
~ The history and evolution of Ukrainian national identity – podcast
~ Africa and the French language are growing together in global importance
~ Boda bodas are critical to Kenya's transport system. But they've gone rogue
~ Cameroon: how language plunged a country into deadly conflict with no end in sight
~ Russia-Ukraine crisis poses a serious threat to Egypt – the world’s largest wheat importer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS