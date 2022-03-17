Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Home Office is now publishing stats on irregular migration - here's what they do (and don't) tell us

By Peter William Walsh, Researcher, The Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Share this article
The Home Office has long collected statistics on irregular migration to the UK, but it has never published them officially until now. The statistics, first published in February 2022, are on detected instances of people entering the UK without immigration permission, such as on small boats, stowing away in vehicles or containers, or using false documents.

The decision to start regularly publishing this…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US – RSF Endorses Congressional Act Promoting Rights of Journalists in Turkey
~ War in Ukraine – List of journalists who are victims gets longer by the day
~ Mali bans local broadcasts by leading French radio and TV news outlets
~ How the future of shopping was shaped by its past
~ Individual climate action – the free and instant way to help Ukraine
~ The history and evolution of Ukrainian national identity – podcast
~ Africa and the French language are growing together in global importance
~ Boda bodas are critical to Kenya's transport system. But they've gone rogue
~ Cameroon: how language plunged a country into deadly conflict with no end in sight
~ South African universities are training their gaze on the United States. Why it matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter