Human Rights Observatory

How we discovered that sea turtles in Seychelles have recovered from the brink

By April Burt, PhD Candidate, Conservation, University of Oxford
Adam Pritchard, Visiting Researcher in Conservation, University of Exeter
Cheryl Sanchez, PhD Candidate, Biology, University of Pisa
Sea turtles of Aldabra were almost hunted to extinction. But thanks to years of protection the much-loved animals are now thriving again - and so is the iconic giant tortoise.The Conversation


