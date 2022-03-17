Tolerance.ca
A solar power station in space? Here’s how it would work – and the benefits it could bring

By Jovana Radulovic, Head of School of Mechanical and Design Engineering, University of Portsmouth
The UK government is reportedly considering a £16 billion proposal to build a solar power station in space.

Yes, you read that right. Space-based solar power is one of the technologies to feature in the government’s Net Zero Innovation Portfolio. It has been identified as a potential solution, alongside others, to enable the UK to achieve net zero by 2050.


© The Conversation -


