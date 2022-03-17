Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Ray of Hope in Fight Against Greece’s Border Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants sit on a Turkish coast guard vessel after they were pulled off life rafts, during a rescue operation in the Aegean Sea, between Turkey and Greece, September 12, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Emrah Gurel Those of us working to defend the rights of asylum seekers and migrants in the European Union know how hard it is to fight against abuses taking place at external borders. We also know that small victories can make a real difference. A recent groundbreaking decision on Greece by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) may just be one such victory. For the first…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


