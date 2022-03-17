Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Stop Flouting UN Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image RAB members in front of Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 20, 2021. © Sipa via AP Images (New York) – The Bangladesh government should meaningfully respond to United Nations concerns regarding grave allegations of torture, enforced disappearance, and extrajudicial killings in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. The United States has already sanctioned the country’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for serious rights violations and should be excluded from UN peacekeeping deployment.…


© Human Rights Watch


