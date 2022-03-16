AI maps psychedelic 'trip' experiences to regions of the brain – opening new route to psychiatric treatments
By Galen Ballentine, Resident in Psychiatry, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University
Sam Friedman, Machine Learning Scientist at the Broad Institute of MIT &, Harvard University
Pinpointing the molecular targets behind the subjective effects of psychedelic drugs could help clinicians and researchers better treat psychiatric conditions.
© The Conversation
