Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Rich with wonder': the 2022 Sydney Biennale finds connection and relevance in troubled times

By Felicity Fenner, Associate Professor at UNSW Art & Design, UNSW Sydney
Review: the 23rd Biennale of Sydney, rīvus.

Artists for generations have shown vision and leadership in addressing society’s most wicked problems. Yet art by itself cannot change the world without a platform. International biennales are the most high-profile exhibition platforms of our times.

As the third oldest continuous international biennale, running since 1973, the Biennale of Sydney is one of the most authoritative and influential contemporary art exhibitions in the world.

Working collaboratively with a team of four Sydney-based curators from…The Conversation


