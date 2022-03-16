'Change the Course' set out to end sexual violence and harassment on campus. 5 years on, unis still have work to do
By Jessica Ison, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Judith Lumley Centre, La Trobe University
Nicola Henry, Professor & Australian Research Council Future Fellow, RMIT University
Rachel Loney-Howes, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Wollongong
The damning findings of five years ago did prompt universities to change policies and practices. The problem is we still lack evidence for what works to prevent sexual violence on campus.
