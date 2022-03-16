Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan’s No-Confidence Vote Should Respect Democratic Process

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The lower house of the Pakistan parliament in Islamabad, December 19, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul Pakistan’s democratic institutions are facing a new threat. On March 8, opposition political parties sought a no-confidence motion in parliament to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan. Government officials responded by threatening violence and briefly detaining two members of parliament (MPs). The situation risks spiraling into a dangerous confrontation.   Under Pakistan’s constitution, the prime minister ceases to hold office if the majority of the members of the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Youth advocates say a proper nutrition policy is critical for Jamaica's future
~ AI maps psychedelic 'trip' experiences to regions of the brain – opening new route to psychiatric treatments
~ To get to the rainforest canopy, it helps to have a crane
~ Anti-Semitism, opportunism, and political intrigue: Olga Tokarczuk's whirlwind tour of the 18th century
~ 'Rich with wonder': the 2022 Sydney Biennale finds connection and relevance in troubled times
~ Beyond sanctions: 5 more ways New Zealand can help support Ukraine and punish Russia
~ Thanks to heavy rain, Australia's environment scores a 7 out of 10 – but the future remains bleak
~ 'Change the Course' set out to end sexual violence and harassment on campus. 5 years on, unis still have work to do
~ Flu, COVID and flurona: what we can and can’t expect this winter
~ How to encourage vulnerability in the workplace while keeping workers safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter