Algeria and Libya are unlikely to plug Europe's energy gap

By Inga Kristina Trauthig, PhD Candidate at King's College, King's College London
Amine Ghoulidi, PhD Candidate at King's College London, King's College London
The ramifications of the Russian war on Ukraine are being felt across the world. The effects are likely to be particularly acute for countries in North Africa. The region is a major exporter of energy and raw material, and has had complex, sometimes contentions, relations with Europe, the US and Russia.

The US reportedly asked North African and Middle Eastern countries to increase…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


