Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Wave of Free Speech Prosecutions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nyarugenge prison in Mageragere sector, Kigali, where several YouTubers are being awaiting trial or serving their sentences © Private (Nairobi) – Judicial authorities in Rwanda are prosecuting opposition members, journalists, and commentators on the basis of their speech and opinions, Human Rights Watch said today. Throughout 2020 and 2021, Human Rights Watch monitored trials in which judicial authorities pursued politically motivated prosecutions and perpetuated a culture of intolerance of dissent. Less than two years out from the 2024 presidential election campaign…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


