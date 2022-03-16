Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How often do young women die of heart attacks and what can you do to improve your heart health?

By Sally Inglis, Professor, Heart Foundation Future Leader Fellow, IMPACCT, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney
Clara Chow, Cardiologist at Westmead Hospital; Director of the Westmead Applied Research Centre, University of Sydney
Patricia Davidson, Vice Chancellor, University of Wollongong
One in seven women aged 45 to 74 years are at high risk of a heart attack in the next five years. But there are some things you can do today to reduce your risk of heart disease.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


