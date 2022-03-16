Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: 10 Egyptian Nubians Held Unjustly

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Top row from left: (1) Dr. Farajallah Ahmed Yousif; (2) Abdullah Jumaa Ali Bahr; (3) Mohamed Fathallah Shater; (4) Saleh Jumaa Ahmed Lower row from left: (1) Ali Jumaa Ali Bahr; (2) Adel Sayed Ibrahim Fakir; (3) Jamal Abdullah Masri; (4) Wael Ahmed Hassan Ishaq © 2022 Private (Beirut) – Saudi Arabian authorities have unjustly detained 10 Nubian Egyptians for 20 months on abusive speech, association, and terrorism charges, Human Rights Watch said today. Saudi authorities arrested four of the men in October 2019 after their Nubian community organization organized an…


