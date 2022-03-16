Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic reveal the crucial role of First Nations media

By Daniel Featherstone, Senior Research Fellow, RMIT University
Archie Thomas, Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Lyndon Ormond-Parker, Principal Research Fellow, RMIT University
First Nations media outlets provide a critical role in the day-to-day lives of Indigenous people. In times of crisis, the service they provide is even more important.

Yet they get little recognition or support for the work they do, and do not receive the funding they need.

The flooding in NSW and Queensland has once again shown what these outlets provide. This is why the government and the general public need to do more to support them.

First Nations organisations are vital for communities


There are more than 60 First Nations community-controlled organisations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


