Vietnam: Activists Blocked from Ukraine Event

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man reads a Vietnamese newspaper featuring frontpage coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a stall in Hanoi on February 25, 2022. © 2022 Nam Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities stopped several pro-democracy supporters from attending an event in Hanoi in support of Ukraine on March 5, 2022, following the Russian invasion, Human Rights Watch said today. The Ukrainian Embassy was holding “a charity bazaar dedicated to raising funds for people in need in Ukraine.” The Vietnamese government routinely violates freedom of movement…


© Human Rights Watch


